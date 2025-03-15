Bukayo Saka Arsenal West Ham 2024-25Getty Images
Suraj Radia

Bukayo Saka to return for Real Madrid clash?! Arsenal target huge Champions League tie for England star's injury comeback

ArsenalB. Saka

Mikel Arteta is hopeful Bukayo Saka will make his long-awaited return from injury before Arsenal's Champions League tie against Real Madrid in April.

  • Saka has not played for Arsenal since December due to hamstring problem
  • England star is 'stepping up' his training according to Arteta
  • Arsenal optimistic Saka will be fit for quarter-final against Real
