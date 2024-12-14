Bukayo Saka can be Arsenal's answer to Mohamed Salah! Liverpool's Egyptian King is the benchmark - but Gunners' wing wizard's more than capable of matching Reds great & becoming Premier League's best

The 23-year-old undoubtedly has the talent and the temperament to become the best player in England's top flight - but can he deliver every week?

Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Monaco really could have been one of those games for Arsenal - but for Bukayo Saka.

While everyone else around him was squandering gilt-edged opportunities, the winger remained the picture of composure. He opened the scoring shortly before the break, just as the fans' frustration with Gabriel Jesus' finishing was beginning to boil over, and then soothed their nerves with a killer second goal with just 12 minutes remaining.

Saka was essentially the reason why 'the new Stoke City' didn't need corners to capitalise on their dominance. "He is loved by everybody," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports, "and he makes the difference on the pitch."

Indeed, Saka has already been directly involved in 21 goals this season. The only Premier League player to have managed more is Mohamed Salah (28) - and it is the Egyptian's level of sustained excellence to which Saka must now aspire.