'He'll make the difference for sure' - Bukayo Saka aiming to return from injury for Arsenal's Champions League showdown against Real Madrid as Riccardo Calafiori backs 'top guy' to lift the Gunners
Riccardo Calafiori remains hopeful that Bukayo Saka will return from injury ahead of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.
- Calafiori hopes Saka will return before Madrid clash
- Italian believes Saka can make a difference in UCL
- Saka set to rejoin Gunners training next week