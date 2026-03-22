Bruno Guimaraes confirms he's in isolation after being diagnosed with illness following trip to Barcelona with Newcastle

Sharing the news with his followers, the former Lyon man detailed the rapid onset of the infection. "The only reason I'm not at the stadium in Newcastle is that after our flight back from Barcelona, I noticed my face was swollen and thought I was having an allergic reaction," Guimaraes wrote on Instagram. The swelling is a common symptom of mumps, which affects the salivary glands.

The midfielder quickly sought professional advice as the condition worsened overnight. Guimaraes added: "But the next day when I woke up, I realized it was much more than that. I sent a photo to the doctor and he came to examine me. It was confirmed that I have mumps, and I need to remain in isolation for five days and stay away from physical activities for a bit longer. My focus now is to recover and be 100% as soon as possible."