Bruno Fernandes, best in Europe?! Man Utd captain's incredible stats revealed as Red Devils' creator-in-chief tops continental rankings in key area

While Fernandes has played a key role in United's mini-resurgence in October, he has been helped out by big performances from the team's new arrivals Mbeumo, Cunha and goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Mbeumo has scored three times in his last two games while Cunha finally got off the mark in the recent win over Brighton and Hove Albion after impressing in the win at Anfield. Benjamin Sekso has made the slowest start of the summer signings, although he scored in the defeat at Brentford and in the victory over Sunderland which kicked off the team's winning streak.

Fernandes praised the club's business after the 4-2 win over Brighton. He said: "We need to sign big characters, not good players because at this club, being good players sometimes is not enough because of the pressure, because of the attention we get and everything. I think we brought in players that are very aware of the dimension of the club. Cunha has that good arrogance to do the good things and the right things, so that's something good. Bryan, also the same. He's not afraid to take the ball, to do his play, to do his things. We brought two players who were aware of the Premier League, also.

"And then we brought a very young goalkeeper and a centre-forward, they hit the ground flying (running). Obviously, we know Ben will be judged by scoring goals or not. But a part of that, he's been doing great, whatever he's being asked to do. He's got his goals already, and I think now it's going to come more and more because he's more than capable of scoring goals. Senne came probably with the intention of being the number one. He had to wait for his moment. The moment came and he was ready for that. So this is what this club is about. You come, the moment will be there straight away and you have to take it."