Bruno Fernandes salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Bruno Fernandes' salary playing Manchester United

Manchester United have been struggling massively in recent years, with managers such as David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and Erik Ten Hag all unable to bring back the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, even in these tough times there are some players who have been carrying the team on their back, with one of them being Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The creative midfielder's impact ever since his transfer from Sporting Lisbon has been massive, and he has deservedly been made one of the top earners at the club.

Just how much does he earn at Manchester United, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross