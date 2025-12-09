Bruno Fernandes told why joining Lamine Yamal at Barcelona would be wrong as Man Utd captain sees 2026 transfer speculated on

Fernandes remains a talismanic presence at Old Trafford, with three more goal contributions being delivered during a 4-1 victory at Wolves. He is, however, 31 years of age and will see his current contract expire in 2027 - with United holding the option for a further 12-month extension.
It has been suggested that the right offer could lure him away from Manchester after next summer’s World Cup - when he will be chasing down global glory alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes has not entirely ruled out a fresh start being sought.
Saudi Pro League sides are considered to be leading the chase, given the riches on offer in the Middle East, but a new challenge in European football may yet be found. Barcelona, who once prised Ilkay Gundogan away from Manchester City after seeing him pass the age of 30, are said to be one of Fernandes’ many suitors.