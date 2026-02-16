Brits Abroad: Trent Alexander-Arnold finally proves his worth to Real Madrid as Harry Kane reaches 500 career goals & Jarell Quansah leads Bayer Leverkusen to huge win

It's been an underwhelming debut season at Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold so far. The former Liverpool right-back has had to contend with two different muscle injuries and missed 21 games as a result, while he has only featured in 18 matches for Los Blancos - and that's including last summer's Club World Cup, which technically was part of last season.

Slowly but surely, Alexander-Arnold is working his way back to full health. After making his comeback off the bench in last week's 2-0 win at Valencia, he made his first start since December for Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid got off the mark five minutes in thanks to some vintage play from Alexander-Arnold, whose delightfully curled cross around the Real Sociedad backline found striker Gonzalo Garcia, and he redirected the ball so delicately into the far corner. The 27-year-old was given a warm ovation for his endeavours when substituted on the hour mark.

"We're not going to discover anything new about Trent," head coach Alvaro Arbeloa told the press. "It was a nice surprise to see how he understands the game, how he sees the spaces. Those things are very important for a coach, having players who understand what we want. Not just the passing to get the team running, but everything we want from him.

"Working with him, he strikes me as a very intelligent guy, who understands the game very well, and quickly grasps what we want from him. He's not the typical full-back who's always going to be out wide, he can also play centrally. We want players to be able to interchange positions. We're lucky to have a player like that."

Bellingham, meanwhile, watched on from the stands with his partner, Ashlyn Castro, for a special Valentine's Day date. Because nothing says 'I love you' like cheering on your mates.