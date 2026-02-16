Brits Abroad: Trent Alexander-Arnold finally proves his worth to Real Madrid as Harry Kane reaches 500 career goals & Jarell Quansah leads Bayer Leverkusen to huge win

This is becoming quite the occurrence, isn't it, Ruben Loftus-Cheek? He's only scored three goals all season for AC Milan, but two have come in his last two games.
After netting the opener in an impressive 3-0 win away at Bologna, Loftus-Cheek was once more the deadlock-breaker as the Rossoneri ground out a 2-1 win at Pisa. Starting in a shadow-striker role behind fellow ex-Chelsea man Christopher Nkunku, he ghosted into the box to power Zachary Athekame's cross down and in.
The real drama came late on, with Luka Modric popping up with a late winner and Adrien Rabiot sent off in added time after Felipe Loyola looked to have rescued a point for the hosts. And speaking to DAZN post-match, Loftus-Cheek, who has greatly improved his chances of making England's World Cup squad in recent weeks, admitted head coach Massimiliano Allegri had been urging him to crash the box more and make himself more of a nuisance in the final third.
"There was not too much space between the lines, Pisa were very compact, and it was difficult to play," he said. "When the ball was wide, I'm sure you could hear [Allegri], he was saying get in the box, attack the box. Zack put a great cross in, and I got on the end of it, so I'm very happy."
Milan remain second in Serie A, and though they are eight points behind leaders Inter, Allegri's men have a game in hand on their rivals.
"I think the most important thing is to focus on us," Loftus-Cheek said about the title race. "The games are too difficult to look ahead, we have to take it game by game, as you can see all the matches are so difficult to win. If we take our focus away on other objectives, other teams, it can be detrimental. We'll see where we are."