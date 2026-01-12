Brighton star Danny Welbeck makes 'drug testers will come to me' joke after knocking former club Man Utd out of FA Cup & responds to England recall talk

For United fans, the sight was all too familiar, yet no less painful. Welbeck, a product of their own famed academy and a man sold over a decade ago, returned to Old Trafford to deliver a masterclass in forward play that belied his 35 years. The Brighton striker was instrumental as the Seagulls secured a 2-1 victory, knocking the Red Devils out of the FA Cup and continuing the south coast club's remarkable dominance at the Theatre of Dreams.
Welbeck’s contribution was capped by a moment of brilliance that settled the tie. He hammered a lethal left-footed strike into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance to make it 2-0 to the visitors. It was his fifth goal against his boyhood club in Brighton colours, serving as a recurring reminder of the quality United let slip away all those years ago.