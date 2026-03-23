Brentford duo 'left bloodied' after rushing to help man being assaulted in alleged racial attack at 2am in London
Duo intervene in Richmond assault
According to reports from The Telegraph, two unnamed Brentford players were travelling home from Elland Road at approximately 2am on Sunday when they witnessed a man being attacked on Queen's Road. The assault is alleged to have been racially motivated. The report states that the players immediately rushed to the victim's aid, physically intervening in the confrontation before the police arrived. While witnesses described the pair as having been "left bloodied" by the clash, it is understood that neither individual suffered injuries significant enough to require further medical treatment and both were described as "completely healthy" on Sunday.
- Getty Images Sport
Police confirm ongoing investigation
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, although they have not yet made any arrests. A spokesperson stated: "Police attended a report of an assault on Queen’s Road, Richmond at around 02:00hrs on Sunday, 22 March. Officers engaged with the victim. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time."
The players allegedly involved were among several squad members permitted to make their own travel arrangements back from Elland Road. This was granted by the club because the match was the final fixture before the international break, with many players scheduled to travel aboard to represent their respective countries.
Bees continue to defy expectations
Widely tipped for relegation at the start of the season, Keith Andrews' side have defied expectations to emerge as genuine contenders for European qualification. The 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Saturday proved another step in the right direction, allowing the Bees to gain a point on both Chelsea and Liverpool above them, given their respective losses over the weekend.
- AFP
Crucial April run-in
The international break will now allow Brentford's first team and coaching staff to regroup before the Premier League's final sprint in April. The Bees face a series of tough tests, including a crucial showdown against Manchester United as they look to secure a spot in Europe for the 2026-27 season.