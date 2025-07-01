Ipswich Town FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'I'm actually happy for him' - Brentford chief delighted for Christian Norgaard ahead of Arsenal move and claims Bees captain deserves opportunity to compete for silverware

C. NorgaardArsenalBrentfordPremier LeagueTransfers

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has expressed his delight at Christian Norgaard’s potential move to Arsenal, claiming that the long-serving Bees captain 'deserves' the opportunity to compete for silverware. With a deal reportedly close to completion, the Danish midfielder could become Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer window for the Gunners.

  • Brentford chief “happy” as Norgaard nears Arsenal transfer
  • Arsenal closing in on first signing of the summer
  • Norgaard set to swap mid-table fight for trophies
