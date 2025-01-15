'They need to break the bank for a big-time player!' - Man Utd urged to launch £150m Jude Bellingham swoop with Real Madrid 'hierarchy' creating transfer opportunity
Manchester United have been urged to splash out £150 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid by former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke.
- Man Utd told to make superstar signing
- Advised to go for Bellingham
- England star will never be 'main guy' in Madrid