Brazilian court hands out groundbreaking punishment to Internacional player for challenge that left Cruzeiro rival with broken leg

The Brazilian Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) has taken the extraordinary step of banning Gabriel for as long as it takes Pec to return to the pitch. The Cruzeiro forward suffered a fractured left tibia on his debut following a heavy challenge from the Internacional defender during a Serie A encounter on July 23.
The court's decision, handed down on Tuesday, stipulates that Gabriel will remain on the sidelines until Pec is medically cleared to return to training. To ensure the punishment remains within legal boundaries, the suspension has been capped at a maximum of 180 days.