Brazil told Neymar is 'still our best player' as ex-Selecao star demands Santos forward returns to international football in time for World Cup 2026
Former Brazil forward Julio Baptista is of the strong belief that Neymar needs to return to form for the 2026 World Cup as he's Selecao's best player.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Baptista anticipating Neymar's return
- Wants the Santos man to lead the nation at 2026 WC
- Believes he's still Brazil's best player