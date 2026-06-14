Brazil ratings vs. Morocco: Vinicius Jr saves the Selecao after dreary Casemiro performance leaves Carlo Ancelotti's men searching for answers

Brazil failed to find a foothold early on and were punished. Morocco's goal was a lovely thing. Brahim Diaz, an effective presence all night, slipped a ball between the Selecao center backs. Ismael Saibari - who scored 15 goals for PSV this season - ran onto it and lifted over a stranded Alisson.

Out of nowhere, Brazil responded. Vinicius Jr capitalized on the first chance he had. Morocco gave him a bit too much space. The Real Madrid winger cut inside onto his right foot and smacked one into the top corner, bringing a bit of life to a surprisingly tepid stadium.

The second half offered much promise, but delivered on admittedly little of it. Brazil removed the beleaguered Casemiro at half time and tried to add an injection of quality with Matheus Cunha. But the Man United man never quite delivered. And even if Vinicius continued to hum, a second goal never quite came. Morocco, meanwhile, were happy to dig in. Both sides, it seems, will take a point - with weaker opposition to come.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from New York/New Jersey Stadium...