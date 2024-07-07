Brazil player ratings vs Uruguay: Disaster for Rodrygo and Co. as 10-man Celeste defeat Selecao in penalty kicks to advance to Copa America semifinals

The Selecao turned in a dire performance in a miserable penalty kick loss to Marcelo Bielsa's men

Brazil endured yet another major tournament disappointment, a dire attacking performance in the Copa America quarterfinal against Uruguay. A 0-0 draw in regulation. La Celeste topped the Selecao 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout, advancing to the semifinals where they will take on James Rodriguez and Colombia.

The two teams played out a physical contest, lacking in attacking quality and defined by its 41 combined fouls. Brazil looked devoid of ideas without the suspended Vinicius Jr, and managed just three total shots on goal.

Uruguay had the best chances of the first half, Darwin Nunez miscueing on a free header from close range, before seeing another effort deflected narrowly wide.

The second presented even fewer opportunities, the game devolving into a chippy clash between two sides desperate not to lose.

Uruguay hampered their chances when Nahitan Nandez was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down the back of Rodrygo's leg in the 74th minute. Eventually, penalties were needed to settle the score. Brazil missed twice, while Uruguay made four of five to end a miserable game in unremarkable circumstances - but take a step closer to Copa America glory.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Allegiant Stadium...