Brazil player ratings vs. Paraguay: Clinical Vinicius Jr. finds form in a Selecao shirt as Carlo Ancelotti's men secure spot in 2026 World Cup

The Real Madrid winger found the back of the net and his side were entirely in control to book their spot in next year's tournament

Vinicius Jr.'s discovered some attacking swagger in a Brazil shirt, and the South American giants were in complete control throughout a composed 90 minutes as they cruised to a 1-0 win over a toothless Paraguay. The Selecao should have won by more, but Vinicius Jr.'s first half goal, combined with Uruguay's win over Venezuela, did enough to see Carlo Ancelotti's side secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil had the majority of the ball in the first half, and spent most of it missing good chances and failing to execute in the final third. Vinicius Jr. was the chief culprit of their wayward play, missing an open goal after a clever piece of work from Matheus Cunha on the wing. Cunha skewed a good chance of his own soon after, as he directed a header away from the net with the goal gaping.

But Vinicius Jr. was on target on the second time of asking. Cunha played provider with a quick dart and close, before Vinicius Jr. applied the finish on the stroke of half-time. The Selecao asserted their dominance after the break. Vinicius Jr. was at the centre of it all once again, darting up and down the wing and creating chances in spades. Raphinha had the best look overall, his driven strike stinging the palms of the keeper before falling to the feet of a Paraguay defender. There were a few chances otherwise for daylight, Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Richarlison both getting into good areas - but the Selecao never bagged a second.

Article continues below

In truth, though, this was a comfortable win that, coupled with Uruguay's win elsewhere, has Ancelotti's side booked for next year's World Cup. For now, that's all that matters.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Corinthians Arena...