Brazil player ratings vs. Ecuador: Vinicius Jr.'s Selecao national team struggles continue as Selecao settle for drab draw in Carlo Ancelotti's debut

The South American giants picked up a hard-earned point on the road, but will be disappointed to have created so little

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure with Brazil got off to an uninspired start as Vinicius Jr. failed to play hero and the Selecao stumbled to a disappointing scoreless draw with Ecuador in the Italian manager's debut. The result does little to boost their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes.

Ancelotti's side struggled for rhythm in the Italian manager's highly-anticipated first fixture in charge. It went, admittedly, as expected. The Selecao were solid defensively in the first half, and heavily reliant on the magic of Vinicius Jr. to make things happen. But the winger couldn't find his footing early on, running into double and triple teams and struggling to connect with an otherwise workmanlike midfield. He had an effort well denied from a tight angle shortly before half-time.

Neither team seemed much more inclined to make something happen after the break, either. Three points here might have sealed World Cup qualification for Ecuador - depending on other results. At times, with dogged defending and cautious attack, they looked happy to settle for one point. Not that the visitors were much better. This is a team that has been lacking in ideas for months, and it showed once again. Vinicius Jr. was the only real attacking outlet, and even with youngster Estevao being handed an unexpected start, the team failed to do much with it.

Tellingly, defensive midfielder Casemiro had the best chance of them all midway through the second half, a tame strike that simply rolled into the arms of the goalkeeper. No one really seemed surprised when it trickled into safety. This had been that kind of game, full of intensity but devoid of quality. Still, for Ancelotti, a clean sheet and a point on the road might just be a good start.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo ...