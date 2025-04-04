'Brazil or Argentina, he would be a god' - Former Chivas player Bofo Bautista defends ‘Chicharito’ after stretch of just three goals in 32 games
The ex-Chivas player claims Mexico fans do not appreciate the achievements of players who succeed abroad
- Former LA Galaxy player has scored three goals in 32 games
- Chicharito has only one goal in nine matches this Clausura 2025
- Bautista says coach once wanted to remove Chicharito