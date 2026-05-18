Cafu claims Neymar was 'alone' for too long and names the two stars who must lead Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Neymar has been the undisputed poster boy of Brazilian football since his debut in 2010, but Cafu believes the country has failed to protect its biggest asset.

While previous generations featured a galaxy of stars capable of deciding games, the former Roma and AC Milan defender feels Neymar has often been forced to carry the weight of the nation entirely on his shoulders.

The legendary captain, who remains the last Brazilian to lift the World Cup trophy in 2002, admitted he has discussed the situation with his former team-mates. "I spoke to Roberto Carlos and said: 'What a shame that this boy is alone,'" Cafu revealed to ESPN. "He spent 15 years with the obligation to do everything, and doing it alone is no use. When you talk about the national team, you have to share the responsibilities."