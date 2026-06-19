'It's about showing what we can do' - Brazil have long inspired Haiti through turmoil, now Les Grenadiers want to prove they belong on the same stage

PHILADELPHIA -- On Feb. 17, 1971, Pele played in Haiti. His Santos side had been scheduled to play an unofficial friendly against the Haitian national team. To this day, the score is disputed. A few scattered reports have it as a 2-0 win for the Brazilian club team.
But the result doesn’t matter. What remains, instead, are the sights and sounds of how, exactly, the crowd in Port-au-Prince reacted. There were people in tears. Spectators screamed for 90 minutes.
The day before, Pele had been presented with a “national honor of merit certificate”, signed by hand by then-president François Duvalier. There had long been a relationship between the two countries. And in that moment, it was fully codified, stamped by the highest order in the land.
And that connection - footballing and spiritual - has remained ever since. Haitians idolized the Brazilian football for their style, their flair, their samba. They have tried to imitate it ever since. Many Haitians are Brazil fans first. And on Friday night, the two sides will meet, a footballing relationship finally played out on the World Cup stage.
“Brazil has been a powerhouse. We look at the Brazilian players and it inspired us. So that's why you find, in Haiti, there's a large amount of people that are fanatical about Brazil,” Gerald Jean, who represented the Haitian National Team in the 1970s, explained to GOAL.