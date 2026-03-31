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Brazil 2026 World Cup kitsNike
Angelica Daujotas

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Brazil’s 2026 kits revealed - iconic yellow meets bold Jordan revolution.

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and as ever, the Selecao aren’t messing around.

Shop Brazil kits at NikeBuy now

With five stars on their chest and history on their side, expectations are always sky-high when it comes to Brazil’s look on the biggest stage. Nike have responded by blending tradition with innovation, delivering a home shirt that stays true to football’s most iconic colours, alongside a bold, Jordan-branded away kit that pushes things in a new direction.

From subtle nods to 1970 to one of the most eye-catching alternate designs of the tournament, Brazil’s 2026 collection is already in the conversation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brazil’s 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Brazil 2026 World Cup home kitNike

    Brazil Home Kit

    You don’t mess with a classic - and Brazil haven’t. It’s a refined evolution rather than a redesign, exactly what you’d expect from football’s most iconic shirt.

    The 2026 home shirt sticks to the iconic “canary yellow” base, paired with green detailing and blue shorts, continuing a look that has defined World Cup football for generations.

    But Nike have layered in modern touches. A subtle all-over graphic inspired by a distorted Brazilian flag runs through the fabric, while brighter green accents down the sides and shoulders give the shirt a sharper, more contemporary edge.

    There are also nods to history throughout. The colour palette and detailing draw inspiration from the legendary 1970 side, widely considered one of the greatest teams of all time.

    Shop Brazil kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop Brazil kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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  • Brazil 2026 World Cup away kitNike

    Brazil Away Kit

    Created in collaboration with Jordan Brand - a first for Brazil at a World Cup - the away kit introduces a bold new identity.

    The shirt features a striking blue base with layered, jagged graphics and tonal striping, creating a dynamic, almost abstract pattern across the front. Yellow detailing and aqua side panels keep it rooted in Brazil’s traditional palette, while the overall look is designed to reflect energy, movement and creativity on the pitch.

    The concept also leans into a more aggressive edge, with some versions of the design drawing inspiration from nature and Brazil’s “dangerous” attacking identity. It’s a statement piece, and one of the most talked-about kits of the entire 2026 cycle.

    Shop Brazil kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop Brazil kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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