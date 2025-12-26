'Boys were f*cking brilliant!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham stars revel in remarkable comeback win over Sheffield United

The comeback was emblematic of Wrexham’s first Championship season in over four decades, a campaign defined by resilience, momentum swings and a refusal to be overawed by established names. Parkinson highlighted that spirit when discussing the response to recent setbacks and injuries, noting how the group reacted after adversity both on and off the pitch.

"There was accountability," he explained. "When you lose a game, it’s about not getting too down, but equally having a bit of accountability as well. And I felt we did that tonight."

The manager also pointed to the quiet intensity on the training ground in the days leading up to the match, suggesting the players had channelled disappointment into focus.

"It was a quiet training ground first few days when we came back in as you'd expect, but all you can do is football is pull together," he said. "And I think we've done that in a bit of adversity, not just with the result, with the injuries we've had and Jimmy gets suspended, O'Brien. We've had, you know, bits of bad luck along the way. But this club's all about pulling together in in those moments, and and we've done that tonight, not just the players and the staff, but the supporters as well."

Individual performances stood out too, as Parkinson singled out Thomasson for praise after deploying him in an unfamiliar role on the left side.

"It’s one thing doing it in training, but it’s another one producing it on a night like this in front of the cameras against a very good side," he said. "Enormous credit to him. He played with incredible heart and quality tonight."

Moore’s contribution was also lauded, with Parkinson stressing the importance of service and composure in front of goal, saying: "I mean, I think if the delivery's right, you know, Kieffer's gonna get on the end of things, and it was a brilliant header. And the second goal was just great football all around."