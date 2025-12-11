Borussia Dortmund outcast set for January transfer after brutal 'others are better' verdict from coach Niko Kovac

The highly-rated 19-year-old was once tipped for a bright future at the Westfalenstadion when he joined from Anderlecht in 2023. However, his time in the Bundesliga has been defined more by the treatment table than his performances on the pitch. He has made just 27 appearances in all competitions since then and is yet to make a senior appearance for the club this season. The last time he played was a brief appearance against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup during the summer after a season in which he started two of 12 Bundesliga appearances and two of his nine games in the Champions League.
According to reports from Kicker, Duranville’s camp is actively exploring options for a loan move in the winter transfer window. The decision comes directly off the back of Kovac’s public explanation for the winger's continued absence, a statement that has effectively frozen him out of the squad for the foreseeable future.