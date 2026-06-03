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Tim Iroegbunam Everton 2024Getty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Borussia Dortmund launch move for Everton midfield sensation

Everton
Borussia Dortmund
T. Iroegbunam
Bundesliga
Premier League

Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam following his impressive performances in the Premier League. The 22-year-old talent has attracted major interest from top European clubs, with both Dortmund and Stuttgart planning to make their moves. However, Everton are determined to keep hold of their rising star ahead of the upcoming campaign.

  • Dortmund and Stuttgart circle for Everton starlet

    According to a report from SportsBoom, Dortmund have added Iroegbunam to their summer transfer shortlist. The Bundesliga giants are keen to bolster their squad for domestic and European challenges, viewing the energetic midfielder as an ideal candidate. Following a breakout season where he made 31 appearances across all competitions and provided three assists, the highly-rated youngster has caught the attention of several Champions League participants.

    Stuttgart have also registered a strong interest in securing his signature. Both German clubs are preparing to take concrete steps in the coming weeks to test Everton’s resolve. The Toffees, however, have made it explicitly clear that they do not wish to part ways with the player.

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  • Tim Iroegbunam EvertonGetty Images

    Everton stand firm on midfielder's future

    Everton are currently holding all the cards regarding Iroegbunam, whose contract runs until 2027. The Merseyside club are planning their long-term future around the central midfielder and have consistently blocked all attempts from rival teams to lure him away. Under manager David Moyes, the talented prospect has firmly established himself in the starting line-up, starting 18 games this term.

    He has made massive leaps both physically and tactically, making him indispensable to the squad. Furthermore, the player himself is not forcing a departure. He feels completely comfortable at his current club and prioritises guaranteed playing time at this crucial stage of his career, which Moyes has consistently provided.

  • High asking price poses major transfer hurdle

    Despite their reluctance to sell, Everton might be open to negotiations if they receive a serious and financially compelling offer. While personal terms with the player are unlikely to be an issue due to his realistic wage expectations, the transfer fee remains a significant stumbling block. Any interested party would have to dig deep into their pockets to convince the English side to sanction a sale.

    Dortmund may have the financial muscle, but they must decide if they are willing to meet such a premium valuation.

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  • Tim Iroegbunam Everton 2024-25Getty Images

    What's next for Iroegbunam and Dortmund?

    The situation could accelerate very soon as the summer transfer window progresses. Dortmund and Stuttgart are planning to make official contact with Everton in early July to formally register their interest.

    Until then, the midfielder will continue his preparations with his current team, waiting to see if the Bundesliga heavyweights will submit an official bid.