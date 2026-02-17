Borussia Dortmund land another exciting teenage talent with €12m signing of left-back from Brazilian giants Cruzeiro

Dortmund’s recruitment team has moved with trademark efficiency to beat off mounting European competition for the Brazilian starlet. By following their established blueprint, BVB secured an early agreement for a player who cannot yet move to Germany due to FIFA regulations regarding the transfer of minors. This proactive approach ensures that the defender will be integrated into the squad after he turns 18 in August, with a total financial package of €12 million reflecting the incredibly high ceiling scouts have attributed to him during his rise through the Cruzeiro academy.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the breakthrough, noting that the deal includes a €7m initial fee paired with €5m in performance-related add-ons. To further emphasise their faith in his potential, the club reportedly handed Prates a long-term contract running until the summer of 2031, viewing him as a foundational piece of their defensive unit for the next decade.