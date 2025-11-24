Borussia Dortmund elect a new president as key figure voted into role after serving 20 years as chief executive

Watzke is the 19th president of Borussia Dortmund following a vote at the club's annual general meeting. The long-serving CEO, who was the sole candidate for the presidency, received 59 percent of the votes cast in a hybrid voting process that included both in-person and online participation. Daniel Lorcher was elected vice-president with 71% of the votes, while the previous vice president, Silke Seidel, was voted in as treasurer with 61%. The new board has been elected for a three-year term.
Watzke's election came at the end of the longest general meeting in the club's almost 115-year history, concluding just after midnight. The lengthy process was partly due to technical issues with the electronic voting system, which was being used for the first time. A total of 1,951 members were present in the Westfalenhalle, with another 4,128 participating online out of the club's total membership of 238,109.