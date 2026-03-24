Right from the start, Inter opened the scoring in the first minute with a goal from Pio Esposito. The move that led to the Nerazzurri’s lead began with a throw-in from Dumfries, the execution of which drew protests from Paolo Vanoli.





The Fiorentina manager immediately felt that the Dutch full-back had thrown the ball in whilst keeping his feet on the pitch, so much so that he shouted, “It’s in! It’s in, oh!” After Inter’s goal, Vanoli himself turned to referee Colombo, saying, “The throw-in was taken with his feet inside the pitch.”





DAZN footage then indeed showed that the tips of Dumfries’ toes were inside the pitch, but the rules only deem it a foul if they are entirely inside.



