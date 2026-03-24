On matchday 30 of Serie A, Fiorentina hosted Inter in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
It was a clash with crucial points at stake for both the Viola, who remain embroiled in the relegation battle, and the Nerazzurri, who needed to respond to results from Milan and Inter to maintain their lead over their closest rivals in the race for the Scudetto. In the end, goals from Pio Esposito and Cher Ndour sealed a 1-1 draw.
DAZN’s BordoCam feature, presented by Davide Bernardi, takes us back to the highlights of the match from the touchline, analysing the reactions of the key players.