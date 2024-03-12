Timely boost for Man Utd! Mason Mount finally returns to training after four months out injured - with England midfielder in line to appear in FA Cup showdown against Liverpool
Mason Mount has returned to Manchester United training after four months out injured, and could potentially feature against Liverpool in the FA Cup.
- Mount returned to Man Utd training
- Last played a match in November
- Boost for Man Utd ahead of FA Cup clash