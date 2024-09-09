'I find it bonkers' - Gary Lineker gives his verdict on new England boss Lee Carsley amid anthem-singing row

Getty Images SportHarry Sherlock'I find it bonkers' - Gary Lineker gives his verdict on new England boss Lee Carsley amid anthem-singing rowEnglandUEFA Nations League BEngland vs FinlandFinlandGary Lineker insists the row over Lee Carsley singing the national anthem is "bonkers" and says even he felt uncomfortable doing so.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarsley has been criticised for not singing anthemRepresented Republic of Ireland as a player Lineker dismisses controversy surrounding coachArticle continues below