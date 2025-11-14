'I like bomb squad!' - Thomas Tuchel approves name for Jude Bellingham and Co after England's substitutes help secure Serbia win

England continued their flawless World Cup qualifying run with a controlled 2-0 win over Serbia, securing another clean sheet in what has become one of the most dominant campaigns in the nation’s history. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with a superb volley, but it was the introduction of Bellingham, Foden and Eze that truly changed the dynamic of the match. Their added energy and invention helped England regain control in the second half before the latter sealed the victory with a brilliant late strike.
The impact off the bench reflected Tuchel’s broader approach to squad harmony, particularly in a team packed with elite club-level starters competing for limited roles. With England operating at a high tempo and against opponents determined to frustrate, Tuchel’s substitutions injected the speed, pressing intensity and technical sharpness needed to break Serbia down for the second time on the night.
The result extended England’s record to seven wins from seven, with 20 goals scored and none conceded, establishing them as the only European side in history to reach a World Cup with a 100% winning and clean-sheet qualifying record this deep into a campaign. It also demonstrated the flexibility and adaptability Tuchel has demanded since taking charge in January, with every squad member expected to remain mentally ready despite fierce positional competition.