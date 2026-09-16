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'I wanted to stay longer!' – Domenico Tedesco breaks silence following ruthless Bologna sack
Tedesco relieved of duties after brief spell
Bologna FC have officially relieved head coach Domenico Tedesco of his duties after just two months in charge, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian-German manager arrived at the Casteldebole training centre at 8:53 am to say his final goodbyes before departing shortly after 10:15 am.
The club issued an official statement thanking the 41-year-old for his professionalism and expertise during his short stint.
Raffaele Palladino was immediately appointed as his successor, signing a contract until 30 June 2029.
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Departing boss expresses deep regret to fans
Speaking to reporters from his car upon leaving the technical centre, Tedesco admitted to feeling immensely disappointed about his premature exit. He praised the local supporters and the city for welcoming him so warmly during his brief period at the helm.
The former Belgium manager insisted that private discussions with the club hierarchy would remain confidential.
"What we said to each other stays between us," Tedesco stated. "I was welcomed by this city in an amazing way and I would have liked to stay longer. I am very, very sorry. This is football, but these people deserve a lot."
Smooth transition as Palladino takes immediate charge
Despite his frustration at managing just two matches at the stadium, Tedesco maintained a serene demeanor as he wished the club well for the future. He declined to publicly criticize squad construction or internal decisions made during the summer.
Bologna wasted no time in starting their new era under Palladino following the swift managerial change.
The incoming head coach was scheduled to take charge of his first training session at Casteldebole at 16:00 CEST.
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New era begins under long-term deal
Palladino takes over the First Team with a clear mandate to establish stability and drive performance levels upward. Securing his signature on a deal through to 2029 underlines the club management's long-term faith in his tactical vision.
The squad faces an immediate test to adapt to the new manager's methods during their afternoon training sessions.
Bologna now focus on preparing for their upcoming Serie A fixtures under Palladino's guidance.
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