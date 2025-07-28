Huracan v Boca Juniors - Torneo Clausura Betano 2025Getty Images Sport
Boca Juniors make unwanted history as iconic Argentine club hits new low with defeat against Huracan

Boca Juniors have officially slumped to the longest winless streak in their illustrious history following a 1-0 defeat to Huracan. The loss marks 11 consecutive games without victory for the Xeneize, who now find themselves in a full-blown crisis with confusion on the pitch, discontent off it, and no clear path forward.

  • Boca Juniors set club record with 11-game winless streak
  • Huracan capitalise on disorganised Boca side in 1-0 win
  • Tactical errors and leadership vacuum deepen historic slump
