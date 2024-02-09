The blue card trial is off! IFAB postpones controversial move to introduce sin bins in professional football

GOAL
Darren England referee Premier LeagueGetty
Premier LeagueChampions LeagueEuropean Championship

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has postponed the introduction of blue cards and sin bin trials into professional football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • IFAB announcement on blue cards delayed
  • Sin bins were to be trialled next season
  • FIFA expressed opposition

Editors' Picks