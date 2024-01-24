The perfect birthday present! Alisha Lehmann marks 25th celebrations with a goal as Aston Villa rout Sunderland in the Conti Cup

The perfect birthday present! Alisha Lehmann marks 25th celebrations with a goal as Aston Villa rout Sunderland in the Conti CupPeter McVitieGettyAlisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSL CupAlisha Lehmann helped fire Aston Villa into the quarter-finals of the Women's League Cup as they beat Sunderland 7-0 in their last group stage match.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann headed Villa into the leadScores days after her 25th birthdayWSL team go through as group winners