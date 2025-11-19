Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the biggest stars who have failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The tournament is expected to be the last dance for Lionel Messi, while the likes of Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Jr, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe will all be out to try and upstage the Albiceleste icon. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to match Messi as the only other player to ever feature at six World Cups when he leads out Portugal again, Harry Kane will carry England's hopes under Thomas Tuchel and Erling Haaland will step onto international football's grandest stage for the first time with dark horses Norway.

Several huge names will be fighting to join that list in the play-offs, but for some, the journey is already over. That is because the qualification stage claimed its fair share of notable scalps, including a pair of African giants and two countries from Europe and South America who have appeared at nine World Cup finals apiece.

Without further ado, GOAL runs through the biggest superstars who definitely won't be lighting up North America next summer...