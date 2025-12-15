'How can we forget the biggest scandal in football history?' - Real Madrid demand 'justice' over Negreira case as Florentino Perez blasts La Liga & Spanish FA over 'incomprehensible' reaction to Barcelona payments

Perez has delivered a scathing indictment of the state of Spanish football, using the club's annual Christmas toast to reignite the war over the 'Negreira Case'. In a furious address to the media, Perez accused the RFEF and La Liga of abandoning their duty to protect the integrity of the sport, insisting that the "systemic corruption" uncovered by the scandal has likely cost other clubs their top-flight status over the last two decades.
The 'Negreira Case', which centres on payments totalling over €7 million made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira - the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) - between 2001 and 2018, remains an open wound for the Real Madrid hierarchy. While the legal process drags on, Perez made it clear that his club has no intention of letting the matter fade into history, regardless of the pressure from officials to move on.