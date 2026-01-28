'Biggest deal since Cristiano Ronaldo' - Saudi Pro League launch Ousmane Dembele transfer swoop after PSG president's salary cap warning

The Saudi Pro League has already tempted a host of big names to the Middle East, with players such as Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, Neymar and Sadio Mane all making the switch. Dembele has now emerged as the latest high-profile target and "preliminary inquiries" over a potential summer transfer have already been made, according to Sky Sports News. Dembele is said to be fully focused on the current season with PSG and will then switch his attention to the World Cup in the summer. The France international has already admitted he's targeting glory in North America, Mexico and Canada this summer, telling CNN: "We know what it takes to go all the way and we’re going to try to do everything to bring the trophy home. We know we have a mission in the United States. We’ve been talking about this World Cup for a long time now and I think we’ll be ready for the occasion."

However, Dembele's future is likely to come under scrutiny after the tournament, particularly as he will only have two years left on his existing deal with PSG at that point.