Bigger than Spurs! Nottingham Forest get ‘most important games in club’s history’ message from former fan favourite as Reds deliver annual dose of drama

Crossley admits as much, with the legendary Forest goalkeeper - speaking to GOAL while piecing together a Bally Bet All-Stars squad - saying of the need for home comforts to be enjoyed: “I've been to quite a few games. The buzz from the first season when we got back into the Premier League and we survived by the skin of our teeth. And the buzz, not just at the City Ground, but in the city itself was amazing. You could just sense it when you crossed Trent Bridge and we're back in the Premier League and we survived. And then we did it again the following year. And then last season, I don't think anybody expected it on how we performed. I put it down to the great start to the season. We beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield and it set the season rolling.

“Now, at the beginning of the season, we've never got going. And you can use Europe as excuses and all that. I'm not buying that at all. I'm not buying that there were too many games. But we could have probably done with a bigger squad. And we've done really, really well in Europe. But it just looks as though... Are we a little bit tired?

“We know what the fans are like at the City Ground. I think they realise now that they are needed more than anybody. And those last four home games are probably the most important four home games in the club's history. Because there's that much money around in the Premier League now.

“So I'm sure the fans will get behind the team. And I think the team's got more than enough quality to stay in the Premier League. I really do. But I can't wait for this one. The one against Spurs, I can't wait for it. Honestly, I really can't wait. But the four home games are the ones... We definitely need to win two of them.”