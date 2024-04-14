Beth Mead and Alessia Russo are unstoppable! Lionesses on fire as Arsenal thrash Bristol City to keep pressure on WSL title challengers Man City & Chelsea
Arsenal ensured they maintain some pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City as they enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 WSL win against Bristol City on Sunday.
- Mead double & own goal gave Gunners big lead
- London side still third in Women's Super League
- Man City & Chelsea ahead of Jonas Eidevall's team