GOAL looks at the best VPN services for following your favorite team from anywhere in the world

Watching soccer in the US is not always as easy as it should be. Between blackout laws restricting the airing of certain matches and other leagues/tournaments not having a broadcast home, it can be surprisingly difficult to follow along with a high-quality stream.

It’s important to stay connected and secure when watching soccer or any other sport. Luckily, with the right VPN service, you can stream your favorite sports without worrying about data security and geo-restrictions.

Whether you're looking to watch the Premier League in HD or just want to access a local sports channel, we’ve put together a list of the best VPN services that can help you enjoy the game without any worries.

Read on to discover the best VPN providers for watching soccer and sports in the US. We'll also answer some of the most commonly asked questions, ensuring you make the best choice possible when choosing the VPN service that’s right for you.

If you'd prefer, you can jump straight ahead to our list of the 8 best VPN services for streaming sports.

Best VPN services at a glance

Best overall: NordVPN

NordVPN Best budget: Surfshark

Surfshark Best for speed: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN Best for security: CyberGhost

CyberGhost Best for beginners: TunnelBear

TunnelBear Best for travelling: StrongVPN

StrongVPN Best non-profit: Mozilla VPN

Mozilla VPN Best free: Windscribe

What is a VPN?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a type of technology that helps to create a secure and encrypted connection between your device and another network.

This is done by routing your internet traffic through an external server, which makes it appear as if you are accessing the internet from a different location.

With a VPN service, you can access restricted websites, bypass geo-restrictions, and protect your data from hackers.

What are the benefits of using a VPN service for sports streaming?

Using a VPN service for sports streaming has several advantages. Firstly, it allows you to access content that may otherwise be unavailable due to geographic restrictions.

Secondly, it provides a secure connection so you can stream your favorite sports without worrying about data security and privacy.

Finally, the cost of using a VPN can be much cheaper than buying a subscription to various sports streaming services.

What do I need to consider when choosing a VPN service for streaming sports?

Speed:

In order to avoid any dreaded lag, the speed of your VPN is vital when streaming any sport. You need a fast and reliable connection to have the best experience.

Security:

The VPN service you choose should have strong security protocols in place to ensure your data remains secure.

Number of servers:

It is important to choose a VPN service with servers located in different countries as this will give you more options for accessing content that may be geo-restricted. This is especially useful for finding matches for smaller teams and tournaments.

Customer support:

A quality customer support team can be invaluable if you run into any technical problems when streaming a match.

Cost:

Many of the best VPN services offer different plans at different price points. Be sure to pick one that fits your budget and offers the features you need.

Compatibility:

Check to make sure your chosen VPN service is compatible with the device you plan to stream on, whether it be on mobile or desktop.

How do I choose the best VPN service for sports?

Now that you know the benefits of using a VPN service for sports streaming, let’s take a look at how to choose the best VPN for soccer and sports.

The first step is to make sure that the VPN provider has a good number of servers that are located in the locations you want to access. This will ensure that you can access the sports streaming services of your choice without any issues.

Secondly, it is important to check the speeds and connection quality of the VPN. This is vital when streaming live sports as you want a fast and reliable connection without encountering any lag.

Finally, you should also check the security features of the VPN and make sure that it offers strong encryption and other safety features.

Where are soccer matches streaming?

If you’re looking for streaming sources for soccer matches, you’re in luck. Numerous networks and streaming services have the rights to show these matches from all around the world.

Depending on the country in which the match you wish to watch is being played, the streaming service may vary.

You can check out GOAL's TV Schedule page to see where games are being shown in the following countries:

For the best viewing experience, it's always best to stick with the premium, paid streaming services.