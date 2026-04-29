The nine-goal spectacle wasn't just entertaining; it was historic. It officially became the highest-scoring semi-final match in Champions League history. Furthermore, the chaotic nature of the game tied it for the second-most goals ever scored in any knockout stage fixture in Europe’s elite competition, underlining the offensive firepower possessed by both heavyweights. PSG appeared to be cruising towards the final in Budapest when they established a three-goal cushion early in the second half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele were the stars of the show, with both wingers bagging braces to leave the Bundesliga giants reeling in front of a frantic Parisian crowd.
'Best match I've ever been involved in!' - Luis Enrique 'so tired' after PSG's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich as he reveals 'minimum' second leg goal target to reach Champions League final
Record-breaking night in Paris
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A coaching career peak for Luis Enrique
Despite a glittering managerial CV – that includes a treble-winning stint at Barcelona with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar – Luis Enrique believes Tuesday night's game surpassed everything. The PSG boss was left stunned by the sheer intensity of the encounter, which saw his side lead 5-2 before a late Bayern fightback set up a mouth-watering second leg.
"I have never seen a match with this kind of intensity," Luis Enrique said in his post-match assessment. "This is not the time to point out flaws; we just need to congratulate everyone. We deserved to win, we deserved to draw and we deserved to lose today. It was a fantastic match. It has been, without a doubt, the best match I have ever been involved in as a coach."
Bayern Munich refuse to lie down
However, Bayern produced the kind of resilience that has defined their European pedigree. Dayot Upamecano sparked the comeback with a header from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, before Luis Diaz set up a nervy finish with a powerful strike. The final 5-4 scoreline leaves the tie on a knife-edge, and Luis Enrique admitted the emotional rollercoaster took a physical toll on him. "I'm so tired, and I didn't run a single kilometer," the Spaniard joked after the final whistle. "So I don't know how the players are feeling."
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The target for the Allianz Arena
The high-octane nature of the press and the constant transitions left both sets of players exhausted, yet the PSG coach knows the job is far from over as they head to the Allianz Arena next week. Luis Enrique is under no illusions about what will be required to see off Vincent Kompany's side.
"I just asked my staff: 'How many goals do you think we will need to win this match?' They said: 'Minimum three,'" Luis Enrique revealed. "Bayern Munich in their stadium are even stronger, but we will try and show the same mentality."