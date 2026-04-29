'Best match I've ever been involved in!' - Luis Enrique 'so tired' after PSG's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich as he reveals 'minimum' second leg goal target to reach Champions League final

Despite a glittering managerial CV – that includes a treble-winning stint at Barcelona with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar – Luis Enrique believes Tuesday night's game surpassed everything. The PSG boss was left stunned by the sheer intensity of the encounter, which saw his side lead 5-2 before a late Bayern fightback set up a mouth-watering second leg.

"I have never seen a match with this kind of intensity," Luis Enrique said in his post-match assessment. "This is not the time to point out flaws; we just need to congratulate everyone. We deserved to win, we deserved to draw and we deserved to lose today. It was a fantastic match. It has been, without a doubt, the best match I have ever been involved in as a coach."