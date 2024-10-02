Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and the 25 best Man Utd players of the 21st century - ranked

The Red Devils dominated the first decade of the new millennium, only to lose their way - but who have been their best performers?

Manchester United began the 21st century on the beaches of Brazil. They were there to compete in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup and arrived as the official best team in the world after beating Palmeiras in the Inter-Continental Cup. In order to participate, they took the seismic decision to withdraw from the FA Cup, the competition they were the holders of.

A quarter of a century on, and United have restored their reputation in the FA Cup, which they won in May. The Club World Cup, however, is no longer their domain, and they were not even close to qualifying for FIFA's rebranded competition, which takes place next year.

That says a lot about how United have fallen as the century has progressed. The Red Devils won eight out of the first 14 league titles of the new millennium, but ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, they have been on a downward curve. They have finished outside of the top four more times than they have made it in and won just five major trophies. In the first half of the new century, they lifted 13.

It should be no real surprise, then, that a list of the best United players from the first 25 years of the 21st century draws heavily on the Ferguson era. Only performances since January 2000 count, so the likes of Denis Irwin, Jaap Stam and Teddy Sheringham fall short, even though they straddled both centuries.

But who has made it in, and who has failed to make the cut?