'Best football I've seen in years' - Bayern Munich made a 'statement' with dominant PSG win as Borussia Dortmund chief heaps praise on Vincent Kompany's 'truly great' team

Watzke's comments are not to be ignored. He is the only executive who has managed to offer any real or sustained challenge to Bayern's dominance over German football over the past two decades. Originally appointed BVB's CEO in 2005, he turned around a perilous financial situation for the Black and Yellow before hiring the relatively untested Jurgen Klopp in 2008, leading to two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final berth. Watzke stepped away from his role with Dortmund earlier this year and is now a director of the DFB.

For the 66-year-old to speak so glowingly of the club he chased for so long is a testament to how well Bayern are playing. Kompany's side established themselves as a true threat to this season's Champions League when they blew the reigning champions off the pitch at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Luis Diaz's brace and eventual dismissal headlined a frenetic first-half performance that saw the 34-time German champions dominate a PSG team that is widely regarded as the best in the world.

Parking any lingering professional enmity for Bayern, Watzke believes Bayern's scorching hot run of form is a boon for the Bundesliga on the world stage. Although he would still like to see greater competition domestically.