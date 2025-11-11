'By far the best' - Casemiro defends Neymar's 'different lifestyle' as he ranks Brazil co-star as better than Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema & Luka Modric

Neymar has once again been left out of Brazil’s squad, with Ancelotti maintaining that the forward still needs to prove that he is physically ready after a long and troubled recovery period. The Santos star has been pushing for a return to the national team ahead of the next World Cup, but his situation remains uncertain.
The 33-year-old has not featured for the Selecao since suffering a ruptured knee ligament against Uruguay in October 2023, an injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. Although Neymar briefly rejoined Brazil’s setup in early 2025, persistent fitness issues prevented him from making a full comeback and he has remained on the outside ever since. His latest return to club football came in Santos’ 1-1 draw with Fortaleza, where he was eased back in from the bench.
Ancelotti, who has repeatedly stated that Neymar remains an elite talent when fully fit, made it clear that the door is not closed, but insisted that he must first show consistent availability. Speaking during his most recent squad announcement, Ancelotti said he has not held recent conversations with Neymar and will only consider him again once he is playing regularly and performing at a competitive level.