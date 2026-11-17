Black Friday is officially live, and we’ve scoured the sales to find the very best football entertainment deals on the market. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pre-match setup, settle some living room rivalries, or get your Christmas shopping sorted before the December rush, we’ve tracked down the ultimate football entertainment discounts. From iconic tabletop classics and rapid-fire trivia to creative kits that will keep the kids occupied until kick-off, we've done the heavy lifting. Here are the best Black Friday football entertainment deals you simply can't afford to miss.