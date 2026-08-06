Besiktas president confirms pursuit of Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic as Mohamed Salah snub explained

The race for Vlahovic has taken a significant turn as Besiktas president Serdal Adali publicly acknowledged the club's interest in the former Juventus striker. Speaking to the Turkish media outlet Fanatik, Adali provided a transparent update on the club's recruitment strategy, confirming that the Serbian forward is a primary target for the Super Lig side.
The president emphasized that the club is moving methodically to secure high-quality reinforcements to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign, stating: "We are proceeding with the transfers in line with the plan that we had defined at the beginning of the season. Vlahovic? We are working on it, we are discussing it. Brahim Diaz is not in our plans."