'You don't deserve to be here!' - Bernardo Silva claims Man City stars will be 'killed' if they fail to win more trophies in dark warning to team-mates

City did lift the Community Shield ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, but that was as good as it got on the trophy-hunting front. Liverpool ran away with the Premier League title, while Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of Europe. Guardiola’s side also came unstuck at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Arsenal’s bright start to the current campaign had many suggesting that City would miss out on a domestic title once again - having won four-in-a-row between 2020 and 2024 - but the odd wobble from the Gunners and a run of three successive top-flight victories for the Blues has lifted them to within two points of rivals from north London.
Positive progress has also been made in the Champions League, while Brentford will soon be faced in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and another FA Cup quest will get underway in January when lining up against League One outfit Exeter.