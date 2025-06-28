sesko-duell-wolfsburg-1200Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

New transfer price for Benjamin Sesko revealed as Arsenal put on red alert after RB Leipzig change conditions of striker's potential summer exit

B. SeskoArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueRB LeipzigBundesliga

Arsenal have received a potential breakthrough in their long-standing interest in Benjamin Sesko, with reports suggesting that RB Leipzig may be willing to negotiate a lower fee than initially demanded. The Premier League club has been actively searching for a top-tier striker this summer, and Sesko has consistently remained their preferred option.

  • Arsenal step up Sesko pursuit
  • Leipzig willing to lower their demands
  • A fee of €70m (£59.7m) could break the deadlock
