Benjamin Sesko to Barcelona?! La Liga champions line up shock transfer swoop for Man Utd striker as Julian Alvarez alternative
Alvarez tops Barcelona wishlist
According to Marca, Barcelona have placed Alvarez at the very top of their summer wishlist following Lewandowski's confirmed departure. The Argentine attacker, who is currently starring at the World Cup, boasts an impressive track record.
After joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City for €75 million in August 2024, Alvarez has racked up 49 goals in 106 appearances for the capital club.
That follows a successful spell in England where he scored 36 times in 103 outings. Across 49 matches this past season, he netted 20 goals and provided nine assists, including 10 strikes in 15 Champions League games. Barca believe he would thrive as part of an all-star frontline alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, and Anthony Gordon under manager Hansi Flick.
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Sesko emerges as strong contingency
Atletico remain fiercely opposed to selling their star forward to a domestic rival, scoffing at an initial offer of just over €100m. Due to this massive roadblock, sporting director Deco has prepared a contingency plan. If the pursuit collapses, the Spanish champions have lined up alternative targets, with Manchester United striker Sesko prominently featured alongside Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy and Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong.
Sesko moved to Old Trafford for €76.50m in August 2025 after scoring 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig. The Slovenian registered 12 goals across 32 appearances totalling 1,817 minutes in his debut campaign in England.
Flick demands a connected goalscorer
Flick understands the immense challenge ahead as he attempts to build a squad capable of conquering the Champions League. The German coach is demanding a specific profile to lead the line next season, regardless of whether it is Alvarez, Sesko, or another candidate. Speaking about the void left in his squad, Flick recently stated: "We need a striker connected with the team, but who scores goals. We have clear ideas, now we have to wait for the market. It will not be easy, but we will try to do our best."
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What happens next?
Barcelona will continue to monitor the situation closely as Alvarez competes at the World Cup, hoping Atletico might eventually lower their exorbitant demands. However, if progress remains stalled, Deco and the recruitment team could turn their attention to Sesko. The coming weeks are absolutely crucial as the club attempt to finalise their new attacking focal point before pre-season begins.